Hive Project (HVN) Reaches Market Cap of $16.69 Million

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Hive Project token can now be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Hive Project has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Hive Project has a total market capitalization of $16.69 million and $19,546.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003536 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015558 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00591438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00258948 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00047035 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00094107 BTC.

About Hive Project

Hive Project was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,000,000 tokens. Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net. Hive Project’s official website is www.hive-project.net.

Hive Project Token Trading

Hive Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

