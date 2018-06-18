Husky Energy (HSE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 30th.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSE. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Husky Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Husky Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.12.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE HSE traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,299. Husky Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.39 and a twelve month high of C$20.00.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.27 billion. Husky Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.93%.

In related news, Director Robert John Peabody bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,200.00.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.