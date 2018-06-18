ICU Medical (ICUI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce $336.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $337.90 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $331.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.28 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICUI. ValuEngine upgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,497.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 33,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total value of $8,552,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 461,416 shares in the company, valued at $119,589,798.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,943 shares of company stock worth $26,172,482. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical opened at $295.80 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.36. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $296.30.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.