IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $102.00 target price on the coal producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In a year's time shares of IDACORP have gained compared with its industry's decline. IDACORP has plans to invest nearly $1.5 billion over the 2018-2022 time frame for transmission and plant-expansion projects, which will allow the company to provide efficient services along with expanding its customer base. However, IDACORP operates under stringent regulatory environment and operation of its hydro-electric power generation units require licenses and the permitting process could involve a number of stringent conditions which may lead to significant capital expenditures. The rising operating cost is a matter of concern for the company..”

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered IDACORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Williams Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of IDACORP traded up $0.63, reaching $88.34, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 429,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,472. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $79.59 and a 1 year high of $100.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The coal producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $312,020.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine King sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $252,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,957.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in IDACORP by 154.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,881 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDACORP (IDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.