Knight Therapeutics Inc (GUD) Director Sells C$17,094.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) Director Meir Jakobsohn sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$17,094.00.

Meir Jakobsohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 4th, Meir Jakobsohn sold 6,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total value of C$48,120.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Meir Jakobsohn sold 4,600 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total value of C$36,984.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Meir Jakobsohn sold 12,600 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total value of C$101,430.00.

On Monday, May 28th, Meir Jakobsohn sold 7,400 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.16, for a total value of C$60,384.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Meir Jakobsohn sold 10,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.16, for a total value of C$81,600.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Meir Jakobsohn sold 1,600 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total value of C$12,928.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Meir Jakobsohn sold 7,800 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total value of C$62,634.00.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics traded up C$0.05, reaching C$8.08, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 111,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,420. Knight Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of C$7.38 and a 12-month high of C$10.43.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

