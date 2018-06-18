Insider Selling: Versartis Inc (NASDAQ:VSAR) Insider Sells 9,232 Shares of Stock

Versartis Inc (NASDAQ:VSAR) insider Jay Shepard sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $13,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,599. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Versartis traded up $0.15, hitting $2.45, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,334,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,350. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.07. Versartis Inc has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.61. sell-side analysts predict that Versartis Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

VSAR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Versartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Versartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Versartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAR. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Versartis by 713.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 143,478 shares during the period. Ascend Capital LLC grew its position in Versartis by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascend Capital LLC now owns 623,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 97,184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Versartis by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,975 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Versartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Versartis by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 231,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

