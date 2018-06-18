ILG Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (ILG)

ILG Inc (NASDAQ:ILG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

ILG traded up $0.18, hitting $34.38, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ILG has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.45.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. ILG had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.33 million. analysts forecast that ILG will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut ILG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut ILG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ILG from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ILG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

ILG, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs).

