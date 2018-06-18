InvestDigital 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One InvestDigital token can now be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003545 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015552 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00588332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00258515 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00046721 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00094183 BTC.

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info.

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

InvestDigital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

