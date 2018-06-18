iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,785 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the April 30th total of 2,248,960 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,522 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 991,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 411.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 399,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 321,075 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 278,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 27,312 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 278,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 27,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,763,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF traded down $0.27, reaching $31.35, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 529,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,580. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

