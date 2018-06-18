iShares Russell 3000 Index (IWV) Short Interest Up 43.1% in May

iShares Russell 3000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,436,705 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the April 30th total of 1,003,971 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,860 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Index by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Index by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Index by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 383,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Index by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Index by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 263,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,252,000 after purchasing an additional 68,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 Index alerts:

Shares of IWV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,746,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,125. iShares Russell 3000 Index has a 52 week low of $142.43 and a 52 week high of $169.20.

iShares Russell 3000 Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.