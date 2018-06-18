Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Itau Unibanco have underperformed the industry, over the past six months. Itau Unibanco remains focused on building strategies to expand inorganically. It has been diversifying its loan composition, with focus on origination of products with lower risks and more guarantees. However, rising operational risks, with expectations of non-interest expenses to flare up in the 0.5-3.5% range, in 2018, remains a concern. Nevertheless, diversification of the company’s product mix might support its top line in the upcoming quarters.”

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of Itau Unibanco traded up $0.23, reaching $10.33, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 17,361,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,528,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.69. Itau Unibanco has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Itau Unibanco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itau Unibanco (ITUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.