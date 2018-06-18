Analysts Offer Predictions for J.Jill Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for J.Jill in a report issued on Thursday, May 31st, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.70 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of J.Jill from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Cowen set a $7.00 price target on shares of J.Jill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price target on shares of J.Jill and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

Shares of J.Jill traded up $0.13, reaching $8.48, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 612,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 4.08. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in J.Jill by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 450,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in J.Jill by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in J.Jill by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J.Jill news, Director Michael A. Eck bought 10,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,707 shares in the company, valued at $102,862.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Travis Nelson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

