Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued on Thursday, May 31st, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $101.50. 3,118,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 471.0% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 58,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,616 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 13,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total transaction of $226,301.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,619.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $500,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,642 shares of company stock worth $7,621,959. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

