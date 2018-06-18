PCSB Financial Corp (PCSB) Insider Joseph D. Roberto Acquires 898 Shares

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) insider Joseph D. Roberto bought 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $18,265.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PCSB Financial traded down $0.05, reaching $19.76, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 47,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.94 million, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.63. PCSB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.34.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PCSB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in PCSB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PCSB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PCSB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCSB shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 target price on shares of PCSB Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PCSB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

