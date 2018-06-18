KeyCorp Weighs in on Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Chico’s FAS traded up $0.05, reaching $8.44, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $561.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.99 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,669 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,667 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

