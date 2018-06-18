CIBC Cuts Kinder Morgan Canada (KML) Price Target to C$17.00

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, May 30th.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KML. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada in a research note on Monday, April 16th. TD Securities cut Kinder Morgan Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective (down from C$19.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.25.

Shares of Kinder Morgan Canada traded up C$0.23, hitting C$15.90, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 905,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,188. Kinder Morgan Canada has a 12-month low of C$14.93 and a 12-month high of C$20.00.

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kinder Morgan Canada had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of C$164.20 million during the quarter.

About Kinder Morgan Canada

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Trans Mountain pipeline that transports approximately 300,000 barrels per day of crude oil and refined petroleum from Edmonton, Alberta to Burnaby, British Columbia; Puget Sound pipeline serving Washington State; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

