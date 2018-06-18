Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

KURA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology opened at $16.10 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $550.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 12.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

