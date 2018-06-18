Landec Co. (LNDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNDC. BidaskClub cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Landec in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $14.20 on Friday. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Landec had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $149.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Landec will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald Lane Midyett sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $35,288.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $412,616 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the first quarter worth $416,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 12.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 15.4% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

