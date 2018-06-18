Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Centers of America Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 195,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,116.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,186,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,246 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 109,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 64,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5,413.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,360,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $190,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 132,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $4,764,555.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,535 shares of company stock worth $5,647,222 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.36. 46,638,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,870,474. The firm has a market cap of $216.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.