LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (LVMUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on LVMUY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton opened at $70.69 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.41. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $73.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th were paid a $0.656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 13th. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.96%.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Yquem Castle, Dom Perignon, Ruinart, White Horse castle, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Clos Des Lambrays, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Andes Horse, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyards, Numanthia Termes, Numanthia Bodega, Clos19, and Ao Yun brands.

