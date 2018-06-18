Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Stock Price

Media coverage about Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Martin Marietta Materials earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.5501590276152 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $262.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.26. 691,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $189.26 and a 12-month high of $241.33.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.23 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

In other news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.66, for a total transaction of $1,788,257.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 146,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,256,128.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Quillen sold 3,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,633 shares of company stock worth $4,682,373 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

