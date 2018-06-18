MedicCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.80 Million (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0677 or 0.00001047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Iquant, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $12.80 million and $8,963.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 189,221,618 coins and its circulating supply is 189,221,181 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

