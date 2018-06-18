FY2018 EPS Estimates for Advantage Lithium Corp (AAL) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Advantage Lithium Corp (CVE:AAL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Advantage Lithium in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 29th, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.20 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Advantage Lithium’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Advantage Lithium alerts:

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Lithium from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 24th.

Shares of Advantage Lithium stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$1.00. 106,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,862. Advantage Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$1.42.

Advantage Lithium Company Profile

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company's flagship asset is Cauchari project that covers a surface area of 55.44 square kilometers in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in five projects in Argentina.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advantage Lithium (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.