Badger Daylighting (BADFF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Buy

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 31st. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 26.02% from the company’s previous close.

Badger Daylighting traded down $0.16, hitting $22.98, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220. Badger Daylighting has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $23.95.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. engages in the provision of non-destructive excavating services. It works for contractors and facility owners in the utility, transportation, industrial, engineering, construction and petroleum industries. Its hydrovac services include petroleum industry, and utility clients and general contractors.

