National Bank of Canada (NA) PT Raised to C$73.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.91.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada traded down C$0.29, reaching C$63.48, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 2,128,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,714. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$53.16 and a 52 week high of C$65.68.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 18.84%.

In related news, Director Brian A. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.31, for a total value of C$63,310.00.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.