Head to Head Contrast: National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) vs. YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR (YAHOY)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) and YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get National CineMedia alerts:

81.9% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of National CineMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

National CineMedia has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National CineMedia and YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $426.10 million 1.42 $2.50 million $0.40 19.13 YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR $7.90 billion 2.45 $1.22 billion $0.44 15.45

YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than National CineMedia. YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National CineMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for National CineMedia and YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 1 3 2 0 2.17 YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00

National CineMedia presently has a consensus price target of $7.10, suggesting a potential downside of 7.19%. Given National CineMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR.

Dividends

National CineMedia pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR does not pay a dividend. National CineMedia pays out 170.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia 0.83% -53.20% 2.51% YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR 15.50% 13.58% 8.87%

Summary

YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR beats National CineMedia on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. It is also involved in the sale of online and mobile advertising across its Noovie digital products, as well as through its Cinema Accelerator digital product and mobile app. The company offers its services to third-party theatre circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. National CineMedia, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising, information listing, and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions Business and Consumer Business. The Marketing Solutions Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services. The Consumer Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and information listing services. The company is also involved in financial and payment-related services; cloud-related services; and corporate services, such as data center related operations, and other services. In addition, it is involved in the operation of various Internet sites that provide reservation services for hotels and restaurants; mail-order services for office-related products and other delivery services; rental server information processing, domain registration, and cloud services; parcel delivery service; Internet distribution of video-streaming; planning, production, and sale of Internet advertising; and provision of entertainment information. Further, the company offers cloud and agent services; and advertising business and marketing automation services. Additionally, it engages in data center, venture capital, credit card, card loan, credit guarantee, foreign exchange margin trading, life/non-life insurance agency, and e-commerce, online media, as well as other businesses related to automobiles and total driving experience; and the collection and production of sports-related information, as well as production of articles and content. Yahoo Japan Corporation also operates Internet sites that provide reservation services for hotels and restaurants. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Yahoo Japan Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.