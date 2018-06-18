Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:NNI traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.71. 90,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 127.47 and a current ratio of 127.47. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $322.21 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $102,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nelnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,061 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,181,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,946,000 after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,028,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 531,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 319,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

