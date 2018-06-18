Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nemaska Lithium’s FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NMX. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Nemaska Lithium in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Roth Capital cut Nemaska Lithium from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th.

Nemaska Lithium traded down C$0.05, reaching C$0.89, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 8,170,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,601. Nemaska Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.44.

Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Nemaska Lithium Company Profile

Nemaska Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of lithium hard rock mining properties in Canada. It owns 100% interests in the Whabouchi property that consists of 33 claims covering an area of 1,716 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay area of Quebec province; and the Sirmac property, which comprises 24 mining claims covering an area of 1,101 hectares located to the north-west of Chibougamau.

