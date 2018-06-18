Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Insurance Co.

Nippon Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 182,603 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.8% of Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $37,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 17.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,963,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,499,000 after buying an additional 601,857 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,355,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,087,000 after buying an additional 245,812 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,260,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co. now owns 162,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 451,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $190,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 132,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $4,764,555.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,222 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,638,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,870,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $39.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

