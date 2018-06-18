Norbord Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (OSB)

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st.

TSE:OSB traded up C$0.27 on Friday, hitting C$54.10. 420,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,387. Norbord has a 52 week low of C$38.58 and a 52 week high of C$58.92.

Get Norbord alerts:

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$728.14 million during the quarter. Norbord had a return on equity of 66.95% and a net margin of 26.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Norbord from C$55.00 to C$55.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Norbord from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th. CSFB cut Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Norbord from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.07.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.