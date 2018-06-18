Short Interest in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Grows By 61.1%

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,561 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the April 30th total of 3,154,076 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,437,092 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Olin traded down $0.03, reaching $30.38, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,028. Olin has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Olin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. analysts expect that Olin will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 55,546 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 337,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 275,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 31,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,689,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,800,000 after buying an additional 842,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 456.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 133,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 109,722 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

