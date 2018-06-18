ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. ONEOK posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Shares of ONEOK traded down $0.49, hitting $65.89, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,708,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. ONEOK has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were given a $0.795 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.68%.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $119,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sheppard F. Miers III sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,534.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 12,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ONEOK by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

