Pantheon Resources (PTHRF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, “Pantheon Resources plc is involved in the exploration and development of oil and gas primarily in the United States. Its project principally located in East Texas. Pantheon Resources plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PTHRF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.24. 33,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694. Pantheon Resources has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $0.92.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pantheon Resources (PTHRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.