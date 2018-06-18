Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Share Price

Media coverage about Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Park Hotels & Resorts earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.6924514055704 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE PK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.76. 2,924,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.37. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.90 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.92 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Matthew Abram Sparks sold 12,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $384,635.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,828.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

