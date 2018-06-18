Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given Neutral Rating at Societe Generale

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Wednesday, May 30th. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Societe Generale’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 46,638,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,870,474. The company has a market capitalization of $216.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $39.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 132,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $4,764,555.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,222 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 146,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 100,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,660,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,700,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,398,000 after purchasing an additional 129,618 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

