Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pioneer Energy Services Corp’s Q2 2018 Earnings (NYSE:PES)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $4.00 target price on Pioneer Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Shares of NYSE PES traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 1,234,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,044. Pioneer Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $371.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.01 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 12.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,371,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,123,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 426,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 324,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,353,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 273,017 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C John Thompson sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $28,330.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,726.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

