PRIZM (PZM) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00016169 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $21.29 million and $16,300.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,472.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $841.00 or 0.13015900 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00024391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00040623 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00763633 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00023871 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.02205400 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00164730 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00020939 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 20,380,068 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRIZM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.