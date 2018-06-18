Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 30th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $627.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TXRH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.46.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.16. 775,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,912. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $452,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,774,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 729,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 63,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

