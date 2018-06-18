Momo Inc (MOMO) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Momo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 29th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chan now expects that the information services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Momo in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 price target on shares of Momo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Momo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

MOMO stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,169,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,109. Momo has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The information services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. Momo had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company had revenue of $435.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services that are provided to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations and interests; and Hani, a live video application.

