RadiSys Co. (RSYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RadiSys Co. (NASDAQ:RSYS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RSYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadiSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of RadiSys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RadiSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in RadiSys by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 709,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 116,565 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in RadiSys by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RadiSys by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 148,216 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in RadiSys by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in RadiSys by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 454,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 197,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RadiSys stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. RadiSys has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.78.

RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. RadiSys had a negative net margin of 40.08% and a negative return on equity of 100.29%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.43 million. research analysts expect that RadiSys will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Radisys Corporation provides telecom solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Software-Systems and Hardware Solutions. The company's products include MediaEngine products that provide media processing capabilities required for applications, such as voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE), voice over Wi-Fi, Web real-time communication, and multimedia conferencing, as well as media interworking; and MobilityEngine, Its MobilityEngine products portfolio provide solutions for 4G, LTE-Advance and emerging 5G standards for RAN use cases, including Centralized, Virtualized and multi access edge compute (MEC).

