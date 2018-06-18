RBC Bearings Incorporated to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for RBC Bearings in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst N. Heymann expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROLL. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of ROLL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.72. The stock had a trading volume of 103,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 4.60. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $98.55 and a 52 week high of $139.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.30.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 105,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.34, for a total transaction of $13,501,624.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $1,414,812.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,082 shares of company stock worth $24,303,971. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.