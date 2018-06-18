Financial Analysis: America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) and Lithia Motors (LAD)

Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) and America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithia Motors and America’s Car-Mart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors $10.09 billion 0.25 $245.21 million $8.39 12.19 America’s Car-Mart $587.75 million 0.76 $20.20 million N/A N/A

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than America’s Car-Mart.

Profitability

This table compares Lithia Motors and America’s Car-Mart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors 2.34% 20.61% 4.81% America’s Car-Mart 5.30% 9.91% 5.24%

Dividends

Lithia Motors pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. America’s Car-Mart does not pay a dividend. Lithia Motors pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lithia Motors has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lithia Motors and America’s Car-Mart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors 0 3 5 0 2.63 America’s Car-Mart 0 3 0 0 2.00

Lithia Motors presently has a consensus price target of $127.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.78%. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.88%. Given Lithia Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lithia Motors is more favorable than America’s Car-Mart.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Lithia Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Lithia Motors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lithia Motors has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America’s Car-Mart has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithia Motors beats America’s Car-Mart on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing. As of February 23, 2018, the company offered 30 brands of new vehicles and various brands of used vehicles in 171 stores in the United States, as well as through online at approximately 200 Websites. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2017, it operated 140 dealerships in 11 states in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

