Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) in a report published on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of Royal Mail remained flat at $$6.76 during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.12.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

