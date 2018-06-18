SCANA (NYSE:SCG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCANA (NYSE:SCG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SCANA is well positioned in a positive regulatory environment as it has a low risk business with outstanding customer growth and operational efficiency. Another positive for shareholders is SCANA’s utility business mix. The majority of the company’s total earnings come from the regulated electricity and natural gas utilities business. SCANA Corporation recently signed a merger deal with larger peer Dominion Energy Inc. The recent merger agreement has pleased the customers as upon deal closure, Dominion is expected to make a payment of $1.3 billion to the customers of SCANA. During the first quarter of 2018, SCANA’s revenues increased from the year ago quarter. The positive trend is witnessed over the last four quarters. The continuous growth in customer base and improvement in gas margin are primarily responsible for the increase.”

Get SCANA alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCG. Williams Capital cut shares of SCANA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of SCANA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $35.50 target price on shares of SCANA in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of SCANA in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.28.

Shares of SCANA traded up $0.41, hitting $37.31, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 2,586,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.22. SCANA has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SCANA had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. SCANA’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SCANA will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SCANA by 1,477.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,379 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its holdings in SCANA by 71,338.9% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,130,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,294 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SCANA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,830,000. Gruss Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SCANA during the 4th quarter valued at $35,006,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SCANA by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,407,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after purchasing an additional 630,772 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCANA (SCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.