SEB Group (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SEB Group (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, “Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB provides corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It offers savings account, investment banking, securities brokerage services, loans, pensions and insurance products. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, China, Great Britain, Ireland, Luxembourg, Russia, Singapore, the United States and internationally. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shares of SEB Group stock remained flat at $$9.74 on Wednesday. SEB Group has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.40.

About SEB Group

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments.

