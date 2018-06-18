Shekel (JEW) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Shekel (CURRENCY:JEW) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Shekel coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Shekel has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Shekel has a total market capitalization of $900,234.00 and $5,840.00 worth of Shekel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shekel alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00041262 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001231 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001447 BTC.

About Shekel

JEW is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Shekel’s total supply is 107,153,886 coins. Shekel’s official Twitter account is @shekel_coin. Shekel’s official website is shekel.io.

Shekel Coin Trading

Shekel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shekel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shekel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shekel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Shekel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shekel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.