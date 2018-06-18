Short Interest in Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Drops By 40.9%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,923 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the April 30th total of 1,579,891 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,915 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE CSV traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $24.64. 81,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,317. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $398.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.54 million. research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

In other Carriage Services news, COO Mark R. Bruce sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $88,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,107.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 155,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.