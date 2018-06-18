Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,793 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the April 30th total of 557,435 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,421,565 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.47% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares traded up $0.02, reaching $9.18, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 2,354,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,687. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $33.69.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

