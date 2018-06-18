Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,068 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the April 30th total of 721,767 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,582 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners traded down $0.02, hitting $23.50, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 217,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,599. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.17). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $536.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven C. Boyd sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $199,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,307.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 723,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $967,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

