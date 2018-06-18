Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.14

News stories about Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fortinet earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the software maker an impact score of 48.0062469337729 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortinet from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,682. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $66.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.54, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.60 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $157,002.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,684 shares in the company, valued at $480,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,562,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,181,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,964 shares of company stock worth $4,971,290. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

